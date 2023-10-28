MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

