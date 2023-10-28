MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $407.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

