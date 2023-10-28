MAI Capital Management Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

