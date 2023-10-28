MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,542 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

