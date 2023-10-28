MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

