MAI Capital Management Sells 372 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

A opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

