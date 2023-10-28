MAI Capital Management Sells 7,088 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.64 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

