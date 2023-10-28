Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

