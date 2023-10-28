Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.52

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 44827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$641.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.02.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$198.88 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9153132 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.