Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $51.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.