Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

