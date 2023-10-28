Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

