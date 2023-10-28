Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.13.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.