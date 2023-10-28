Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

ILCV opened at $61.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $69.42.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.