Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,038 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.