Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,685,670,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

