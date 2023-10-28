Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (BATS:TSOC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (BATS:TSOC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 7.39% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (TSOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSOC was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

