Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $193.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $214.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

