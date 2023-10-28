Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $265,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
