Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $385,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

