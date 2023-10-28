Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $402,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

