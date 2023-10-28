Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $551,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NEE opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

