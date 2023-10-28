Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 726 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $543.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.