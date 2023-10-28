Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $91.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

