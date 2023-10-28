Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $232.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.