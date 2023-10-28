Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 835 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

