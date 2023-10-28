Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $85.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.