Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

