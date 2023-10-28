Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MANU. restated a maintains rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
