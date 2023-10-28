Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.48 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

