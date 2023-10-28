Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

