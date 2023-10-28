MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

MarineMax Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

