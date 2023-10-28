Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 220.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,431.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,484.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,415.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,165.99 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

