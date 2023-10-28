Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $200.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 864,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.