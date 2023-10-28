Marwyn Value Investors Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.27 (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MVI opened at GBX 79 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,950.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,412.84). 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

