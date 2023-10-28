Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

