Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 145.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 184,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 41,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $308.60 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

