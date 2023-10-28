Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $472.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $488.00 to $472.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $364.20 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.67. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

