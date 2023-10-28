Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $432.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $441.00 to $432.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $449.83.

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

