Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $452.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $453.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $364.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

