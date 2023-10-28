Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $102.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 35.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

