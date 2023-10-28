Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $116.00 at Wolfe Research

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MATX stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matson by 170.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

