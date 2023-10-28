Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $161,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $161,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

