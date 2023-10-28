Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.