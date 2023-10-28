McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $209,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

