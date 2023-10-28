McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $255.76. 3,209,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.29. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

