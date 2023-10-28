McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Reduced by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,768,000 after purchasing an additional 263,553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in McKesson by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.03. 527,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,530. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.02. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

