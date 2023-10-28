MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 92.47%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 48,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

