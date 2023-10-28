MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,643.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,200.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,287.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,258.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

