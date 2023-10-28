Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.33-$1.38 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

MRK stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,144,000 after buying an additional 4,705,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

