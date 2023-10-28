Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-$60.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.32 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

